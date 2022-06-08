AstraZeneca PLC to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.56. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.31) to £120 ($150.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.58) to £115 ($144.11) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of -204.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

