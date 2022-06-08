Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATHX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Athersys stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,180,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,136. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -1.25.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Athersys by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 292,070 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

