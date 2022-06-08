Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.67.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $114.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.09. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

