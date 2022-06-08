AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.53 million and the lowest is $7.49 million. AudioEye posted sales of $6.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.28 million to $30.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.39 million, with estimates ranging from $35.31 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

AEYE opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in AudioEye by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AudioEye by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.