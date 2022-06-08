Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of AUPH opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after buying an additional 3,315,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after buying an additional 291,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

