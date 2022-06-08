Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ADP opened at $222.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.47. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $192.18 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

