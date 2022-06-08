AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Announces Dividend of GBX 24.50

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.31) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 2,398 ($30.05) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,274.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,695.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,800 ($22.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,242 ($53.16). The stock has a market cap of £7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($46.99) to GBX 3,600 ($45.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,550 ($44.49) to GBX 2,800 ($35.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,475 ($43.55).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

