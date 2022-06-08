AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($36.56) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($29.68) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS traded down €0.21 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €23.69 ($25.47). 4,092,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.71. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($29.77).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.