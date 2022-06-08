Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

