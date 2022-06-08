AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
Separately, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of AXS stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AXIS Capital (Get Rating)
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.
