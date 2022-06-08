Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) SVP Kimberly Crowley Sells 132 Shares

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) SVP Kimberly Crowley sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $10,298.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AZTA traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.18. 429,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

