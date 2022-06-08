Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Price Target Cut to €21.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €21.70 ($23.33) to €21.00 ($22.58) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Azimut Exploration from €32.50 ($34.95) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AZMTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.98.
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.
