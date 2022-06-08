Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ AZYO opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 260.23% and a negative net margin of 60.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

