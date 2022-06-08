B. Riley Cuts G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $37.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s previous close.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

