B. Riley Cuts Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target to $3.00

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

OESX opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

