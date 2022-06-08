B. Riley Weighs in on Champion Iron Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.
About Champion Iron (Get Rating)
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
