B. Riley Weighs in on Vincerx Pharma, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will earn ($1.98) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VINC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

VINC stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

