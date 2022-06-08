Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLZE. Raymond James cut their price target on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Backblaze stock traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,713. Backblaze has a 52-week low of 5.28 and a 52-week high of 36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 8.37 and its 200 day moving average is 12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

