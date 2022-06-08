BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $815.00.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.40) to GBX 860 ($10.78) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 850 ($10.65) in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

BAE Systems stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,439. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

