Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.61.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,262,823 shares of company stock worth $2,489,805,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

