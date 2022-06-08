Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 33.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLDP. Citigroup cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 667,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 43.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 157,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 301,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.