Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) PT Lowered to €8.60 at UBS Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from €8.80 ($9.46) to €8.60 ($9.25) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNCDY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banca Mediolanum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of BNCDY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

