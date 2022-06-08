Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$156.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.31.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$135.65. 484,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,545. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$121.76 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$138.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$141.95. The company has a market cap of C$87.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.4799992 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

