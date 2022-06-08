Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Head to Head Contrast

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and First Community Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $87.03 million 3.09 $26.59 million $3.69 9.39 First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 3.50 $51.17 million $2.67 10.95

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bankwell Financial Group and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community Bankshares has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.74%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 32.50% 14.83% 1.26% First Community Bankshares 32.98% 10.78% 1.46%

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Bankwell Financial Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 49 branches, including 17 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

