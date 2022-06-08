Barclays Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $96.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

