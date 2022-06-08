Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Purchases £102 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) insider Anna Cross acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £102 ($127.82).

Anna Cross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Anna Cross acquired 66 shares of Barclays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,900 ($124.06).

Barclays stock traded down GBX 0.37 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 168.63 ($2.11). The company had a trading volume of 41,676,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,726,957. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.75). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.28. The firm has a market cap of £28.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 210 ($2.63) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.26) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.26) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

