Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Purchases £102 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) insider Anna Cross acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £102 ($127.82).
Anna Cross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Anna Cross acquired 66 shares of Barclays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,900 ($124.06).
Barclays stock traded down GBX 0.37 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 168.63 ($2.11). The company had a trading volume of 41,676,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,726,957. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.75). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.28. The firm has a market cap of £28.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79.
Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Read More
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.