Barclays Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $53.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,682,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 88,532 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 183,147 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 131,863 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.