Barclays Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to C$50.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $318,590,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $127,516,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 330.9% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $111,170,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.