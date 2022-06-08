Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 750.40 ($9.40).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDEV shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.52) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.90) to GBX 650 ($8.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.65) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 862 ($10.80) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Barratt Developments stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 506.70 ($6.35). The company had a trading volume of 3,661,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,938. The firm has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 457.60 ($5.73) and a one year high of GBX 765.14 ($9.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 501.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 595.80.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

