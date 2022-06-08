Barrick Gold Corp to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $458,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

