Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €88.00 ($94.62) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.97) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €70.07 ($75.34).

ETR:BAS opened at €52.18 ($56.11) on Wednesday. Basf has a 52 week low of €46.47 ($49.96) and a 52 week high of €69.52 ($74.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.76.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

