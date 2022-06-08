Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Cowen lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $468,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $267,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

