Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 95.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after buying an additional 544,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after buying an additional 218,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

