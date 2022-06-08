Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of BBWI opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 544,210 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after buying an additional 218,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

