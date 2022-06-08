Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.