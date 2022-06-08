Bausch + Lomb Co.’s (NYSE:BLCO) Quiet Period Will End on June 15th

Bausch + Lomb’s (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 15th. Bausch + Lomb had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $630,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Bausch + Lomb’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

BLCO stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

