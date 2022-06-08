Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price (up from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.94.

TSE:BTE traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.74. 10,914,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,074. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.28. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$673.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$47,509.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 472,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,915,207.77.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

