BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

BCE opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. BCE has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in BCE by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in BCE by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after buying an additional 2,971,760 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

