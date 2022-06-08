Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €93.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) has been given a €93.00 ($100.00) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of BFSA stock opened at €61.15 ($65.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. Befesa has a one year low of €51.65 ($55.54) and a one year high of €73.60 ($79.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

