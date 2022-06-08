BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells $484,185.90 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $484,185.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75.

BeiGene stock traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.05. The stock had a trading volume of 365,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,115. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.92.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in BeiGene by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after buying an additional 711,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BeiGene by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after buying an additional 580,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in BeiGene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,185,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

