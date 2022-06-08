BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Lai Wang Sells 660 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,115. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.87.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.
BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.
About BeiGene (Get Rating)
BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
