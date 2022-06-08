BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Lai Wang Sells 660 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,115. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in BeiGene by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares in the last quarter.

BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

