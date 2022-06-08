Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Belden alerts:

BDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.41. 306,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Belden by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.