Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company which developed a patented gene silencing technology delivered by gene therapy called DNA directed RNA interference. The company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including hepatitis C and B, drug resistant lung cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration. Benitec Biopharma Limited is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,917. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 549.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Benitec Biopharma worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

