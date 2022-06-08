Berenberg Bank Cuts Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 198

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 198 ($2.48) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.26) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 165 ($2.07) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 19,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,098. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.