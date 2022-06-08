Berenberg Bank Lowers B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Price Target to GBX 460

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.89) to GBX 460 ($5.76) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($7.02) to GBX 385 ($4.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.14.

Shares of BMRRY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 35,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

