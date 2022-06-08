Berenberg Bank Reiterates €2.10 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.10 ($2.26) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 29.95% from the company’s current price.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.32) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €3.00 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 32.24. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of €3.02 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.