Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc Sells 234,116 Shares

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 234,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $2,617,416.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,928,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,816,817.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of Berry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Berry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00.

Shares of BRY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 1,948,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,582. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $914.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Berry by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Berry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

BRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

