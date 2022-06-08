Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.82.

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $75,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 77.6% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,778. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

