Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $504.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $366.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $335.02 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

