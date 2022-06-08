BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 205.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,395,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,637. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BLFS traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 6,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $615.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 2.00. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

